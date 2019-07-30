Aiken priest placed on administrative leave for inappropriate behavior

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church has placed parochial vicar, Father Raymond Flores, on administrative leave due to inappropriate behavior of a priest.
Father Raymond will not be able to perform priestly duties as a result of his behavior. The inappropriate conduct did not involve the touching of a minor.
The safety of children and youth is a top priority at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church and School, and in all parishes and schools throughout the Diocese of Charleston.
No charges have been filed by the authorities at this time.
