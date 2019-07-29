Two-year-old struck by car on Deans Bridge Rd.

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A 2-year-old boy is being treated at a local hospital after being struck by a car on Deans Bridge Rd. Monday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened at 5:39 p.m. on Deans Bridge Rd. at Gordon Hwy. The boy reportedly got away from his grandmother in a nearby parking lot and ran into traffic. He was struck by a vehicle traveling very slowly and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff’s office says no charges will be filed.
