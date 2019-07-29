Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and DFACS investigating after 2-year-old drowns at her residence

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office says that they are currently investigating a drowning death that occurred Friday, July 26.
Authorities say that 2-year-old Francesca Demosterne was found in the deep end of the pool at the 2200 block of Boykin Rd. After being pulled from the pool by her mother, Demosterne was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 4:56 p.m.
Demosterne was taken to the GBI for an autopsy, the sheriff’s office and DFACS are also investigating the case.
