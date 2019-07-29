Kroger gives school supplies to teachers of Augusta and the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -Students aren’t the only ones needing school supplies this time of year. Kroger makes sure to help teachers with their back-to-school needs as well.
Through Kroger’s Teacher Supply Giveaway Program, Kroger helps alleviate financial pressure on teachers by providing the tools they need to successfully educate our children.
Kroger employee Johnny Brown says, “We love teachers and we know teachers love Kroger. We’re just glad to be here in Augusta today and looking forward to helping as many teachers as we can.”
On Monday morning, about 1,500 teachers stopped by Westside High School to take advantage of the opportunity.
Inside their yellow bags, teachers found classroom essentials like paper, hand sanitizer, dry erase markers, disinfecting wipes and more.
Mary Jo Godfrey, a teacher of 27 years says, “So much of it comes out of our own pocket, but you do it because you love them, so this bag is amazing.”
Kroger makes an effort to show their support for teachers and community as a whole.
