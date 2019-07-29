Event held for fathers and their families at Augusta University

The Omega Eta chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity, inc. teamed up with the Event Coordinators of Augusta to host a Father’s Day Field Day at Augusta University.
“Events are needed like this in our community because we have a lot of trouble with absent fathers and fathers just don’t get enough credit. So when they are around we want to give them reasons why they are here” Steven Lambert of the Omega Eta chapter said."
The event was originally scheduled around Father’s Day, but due to weather, they made it their mission to reschedule. “If we have to reschedule something like weather, we’re going to make sure that we do it again so people can trust us and continue to come to our events” Brittany Jenkins of Event Coordinators of Augusta said.
Fathers had the opportunity to bring their children out in the sun to enjoy plenty of field day activities. “We have prizes, games, bounce houses, game truck, food truck just a nice way to bring the family together” Jenkins said.
The Event Coordinators of Augusta plans to host several more events throughout the year to continue to keep the community engaged.
