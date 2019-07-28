Dry start to the work week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -All dry tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 60s under mostly clear skies. It will be comfortable for our Monday morning commute, but we will heat up in the afternoon with highs in the mid 90s. Rain is not expected, with mostly clear sunny skies.
Morning temperatures return near on Tuesday with even warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 90s Tuesday through Thursday afternoon, with increased rain chances beginning on Wednesday. Decent rain coverage continues during the second half of the work week. Highs drop to the lower 90s Friday afternoon into the weekend.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.