Aiken High School announce new Athletic Director

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Aiken High School, home of the fighting green hornets, welcome new Athletic Director, Phillip Blacha.
Blacha has been apart of the Aiken High family since June 2017 and has coached football and wrestling with over four years of experience in athletics and coaching. In the past year Blacha served as a teacher, coach, department chair, and was a member of the school’s School Based Leadership Team.
“We are excited to have Coach Blacha enter into this esteemed role at Aiken High School,” said Aiken High Principal, Jason Holt. “We had terrific candidates to apply for the position at Aiken High. He was our committee’s unanimous choice to move our athletic programs into the future.”
Blacha is a 2013 graduate of University of South Carolina Aiken, received his Masters in Science in Kinesiology in May of 2015. He is currently in the process of completing a program in Educational Leadership through a degree program at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin.
“I am honored and blessed to have this new opportunity at a special place with such a rich educational and athletic history,” Blacha says. “My mission at Aiken High School is to serve our student-athletes’ hearts, not just their talents. We create a successful environment by loving our students, parents, administrators, faculty and staff. My vision is to be the standard and to model excellence. We want to be the best, and I am one of the most competitive people you will ever meet. I will do my best every day to keep that competitive spirit going.”
