Aiken High School announce new Athletic Director

“I am honored and blessed to have this new opportunity at a special place with such a rich educational and athletic history,” Blacha says. “My mission at Aiken High School is to serve our student-athletes’ hearts, not just their talents. We create a successful environment by loving our students, parents, administrators, faculty and staff. My vision is to be the standard and to model excellence. We want to be the best, and I am one of the most competitive people you will ever meet. I will do my best every day to keep that competitive spirit going.”