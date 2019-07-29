Crews closing lanes on I-20 at state line

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will implement lane closures on 1-20 westbound for geotechnical sample collections.
The lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday. These closures will affect the right lane and shoulder on 1-20 west from W. Martintown Road (Exit 1) to River Watch Parkway (Exit 200). Motorists are cautioned to reduce speed when traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers.
If weather does not permit the dates may change. To get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions before heading out call 511, visit 511ga.org or download the Georgia 511 app.
