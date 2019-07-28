YMCA and Laney HS football team “TEAM” up to help families

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -The YMCA and the Laney High school football team paired up Saturday to help under-served families that do not have the resources to provide a bed for their children.
The YMCA leads volunteers each month to gather and provide children beds for families throughout the CSRA. The new head football coach for Laney High School made it his goal to challenge his players on and off the field and wants them to understand the importance of serving the community.
“If our football team is going to be together and you’re going to be on my football team you actually involve yourself in service projects. So making mandatory service projects for the football team helps them become more responsible, well-rounded young men” Dunn said.
Coach Dunn plans to make more volunteer opportunities throughout the year and if you would like to know more information about the YMCA’s children’s bed program, click here.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.