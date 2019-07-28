Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for Augusta man

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an Augusta man wanted in reference to an aggravated assault incident.
Deputies say the incident occurred at 2119 Lumpkin Rd. at Charlestowne South Apartments on Saturday July 28. Darren Bovian aka “Moon” is known to frequent the Georgetown Dr. area.
Any information concerning this suspect, please contact Investigator Ashley Syria at (706) 821-1070, or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706)-821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.
