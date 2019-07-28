Birthday celebration held Saturday for boy electrocuted last year

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -Many people gathered together at Apple Valley Park to celebrate the life of Melquan Robinson by hosting a party to honor his thirteenth birthday.
“You mean the world to be son, and nothing will ever replace that” Melquan’s father said.
Melqaun was just twelve when authorities say he was electrocuted while climbing a chain link fence to grab a football at Fleming Park last year. “I miss him so much, I love him so much, there’s not a day that goes by where I don’t think about him” Mary Brown, Melquan’s grandmother said.
To celebrate his life, Melquan’s family provided plenty of food and entertainment. “We having water gun fights and kids out here playing having water guns. We got live music, free food, just having a good time that’s all” Robinson said.
Melquan’s dad says they are happy to be out here and believes gatherings like these are what will keep his memory alive. “He’s spiritually here, so just to be out here and have this celebration for him, it just means a lot.”
