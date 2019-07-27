Two shot on Carp Dr. in Augusta

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the corner of Carp Dr. and Bream Dr. at around 10:32 p.m. Friday, July 26 for reports of multiple shooting victims. Deputies learned through their investigation that shots were fired from a silver car at the 4 people standing on the corner. Two of those people were shot; 1 in the arm and the other in the back of the leg. Those injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening.