Richmond County releases Georgia Milestone scores

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Classes are right around the corner for Richmond County students, but educators want to take one more look at last school year; the Georgia Milestone test results are in.
The State Department of Education released its Georgia Milestone test results Friday. Educators say Richmond county students made improvements in some subjects.
Associate Superintendent of Richmond County Dr. Malinda Cobb says, "Some scores held steady, we did have some increases in some areas, specifically in English Language arts.“
The comprehensive exam, testing grades 3 through 12, is designed to measure how much a student has learned in each course.
"It’s an opportunity to see how we are doing compared to our neighboring districts and the rest of the state as well " Dr. Cobb says Richmond County has seen increases in every subject over the past four years. But this year, English language Arts was a highlight for 9th graders. “I was happy to see that score go up , it’s hard to move a 9th grader so that’s very encouraging to let us know some of things we are working on are making an impact.”
Another point of pride for Dr. Cobb lies in eighth grade Algebra. “When you consider that every 8th grader took this accelerated course work and for us to hold strong that was very exciting to us . Because that means our eighth graders were ready for the challenge.”
Now Dr. Cobb says one of their big district initiatives is literacy across the entire K-12 spectrum. they ask their parents is to talk to your child, read to them, use those big vocabulary words so that they can come into the school year strong.
