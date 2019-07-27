Camp Ivey camers say bon voyage

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Camp Ivey campers are setting sail today as a way of saying bon voyage to their time there.
Camp Ivey, a now fully-overnight summer camp for kids with developmental delays and disabilities, creates a typical camp experience for kids who might not have otherwise gotten one.
Camp director Hannah Stern says, “Whatever you picture camp is in your mind we do it and adapt it to our kids needs.”
Each camper has their own counselor at all times. Nicole Allen‘s talks about one camper, Josie. “I’ve seen her grow in different ways. I’ve seen her make new friends. That’s a really important moment and seeing her able to do things on her own and sometimes I’m like, ‘Josie do you need me?’ and she goes, ‘nope, I’m good’ and that’s when I know, it’s like, that’s my girl.”
Camp Ivey may only last a week, but these kids take home memories that will last a lifetime.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.