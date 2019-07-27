Camp Ivey camers say bon voyage

Each camper has their own counselor at all times. Nicole Allen‘s talks about one camper, Josie. “I’ve seen her grow in different ways. I’ve seen her make new friends. That’s a really important moment and seeing her able to do things on her own and sometimes I’m like, ‘Josie do you need me?’ and she goes, ‘nope, I’m good’ and that’s when I know, it’s like, that’s my girl.”