Waynesboro announces childrens’ financial literacy program

WAYNESBORO, GA (WFXG) - Waynesboro implemented an 11 p.m. curfew following an increase in crime. Now, they’re reaching out to children to show they care about their well-being.
Thursday, the city announced step 2 to their curfew ordinance: a children’s financial literacy program. Mayor Greg Carswell believes if the city can educate kids on how to make their own money, they’ll be less likely to commit crimes in the future.
He also says, when expectations are set, kids are more likely to meet those expectations. “You have a voice. We hear you, we’re there for you. You don’t have to act out. One of our youth counselors said a couple of weeks ago, a lot of kids join gangs because they’re looking for love, they’re looking for support. They’re looking for somebody to be in their corner. This is what we’re seeing in our community. We’re in your corner and we support you”
Step 3 to the curfew ordinance will follow in the near future.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.