THIS JUST IN: Crash in Grovetown involving train and car after driver says vehicle got stuck under crossing arms of railroad track

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) - Grovetown Police Department confirms a train car crash after a vehicle was caught on the tracks by the crossing arms of the railroad track.
The driver tells FOX 54 that the train actually hit the back of his vehicle and spun the vehicle around upon impact.
The driver of the vehicle suffered none life threatening injuries.
At this time we do not have any additional information on this crash. We are working to gather more information as it is made available.
