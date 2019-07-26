Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted Augusta man

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an Augusta man who is wanted for home invasion 1st degree, 2 counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm.
Authorities say 49-year-old Dwaine Oliver is wanted for charges involving an incident that occurred on June 26 at the 1100 block of King St. The sheriff’s office says, anyone having contact with this subject should use extreme caution as he is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone having information on Oliver, please contact Inv. Ken Rogers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office or any Violent Crimes Investigator at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.