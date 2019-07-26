New senior living center in Columbia County aims to be a community inside of a community

Herbert Olsen is one of 20 who have already picked out a room in the building. He said, “It really is different. I was retired, living in a big house, and I didn’t think I needed that. This will be more comfortable." Olsen’s daughter is excited he is moving too, as she lives just around the corner. However, operators say the establishment will offer more than comfort, striving to create a community. Melita Winnick, President of Thrive at Augusta explained, “A community is a place where people come and they thrive. They socialize and have different options for them, and there’s a lot of choice. A facility is a place they have to go to. There’s limited choices, there’s no luxury and it feels very clinical.” Tammy Shepherd, President and CEO of the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce added, “It’s focused on having a great quality of life for our seniors, and what a great amenity to have here.”