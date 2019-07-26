Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to host annual back to school event

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office will host the annual AAA “School’s Open - Drive Carefully” press conference to remind drivers to be careful while sharing the road with school buses.
The press conference is an annual event sponsored by AAA in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. This year’s event will take place July 29 at 1 pm at Grovetown Elementary School.
Columbia County students will head back to the classroom Wednesday, Aug. 7 and the organizers want drivers to be prepared when those long yellow buses start hitting the roads. Columbia County bus drivers will also be out and about starting July 29, driving their new routes. Drivers are encouraged to pay attention during this time as well.
Representatives from AAA, GOHS, and CCSD will speak at the press conference.
