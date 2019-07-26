Augusta joint-collaboration committee to tackle abandoned, blighted properties

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis says he and his team are constantly working to improve the city. They’ve begun implementing strategies he learned from the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative, a 3-day training session in New York where they discussed strategic budgeting, economic development and more.
Mayor Davis says his joint-collaboration committee plans to tackle vacant, abandoned and blighted properties in the city. “We have been working on the initiative since October of last year where we brought all of the departments together to take a very targeted area that is a window into our city. Where we’ve been working with every department and also stakeholders from the public space, as well.”
The mayor says that’s part of a conversation he had in New York. He says that will change how the community does business and address the issue of affordable housing.
That training was paid for and funded by Bloomberg.
