Augusta Commission discusses grant for $100 million depot project

Commissioner Ben Hasan says he and his colleagues discussed a $14 million grant for the project but it hasn’t been allocated yet. He says commissioners need to vet information from Bloc Global like site plans, and the parking agreement with Unisys. “This misconception is out there as though we’ve already approved $14-million dollars and we have not. We’ve talked about it. That’s what the allocation would be if they meet all the standards that we think are important for the government. There’s a due diligence period for them. It seems to be they’ve asked for a 60 day extension, which some of us are not comfortable with.”