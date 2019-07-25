With the nation on the brink of possible new minimum wage rate, what does it mean for Georgia and locally

House Representative for District 123, Mark Newton says, “The problem is that it would hurt someone who doesn’t have that full time job. The congressional budge office estimates that 1.3 million jobs would be lost if we went all the way up to $15. So those are not high value jobs that provide $20, $50, $100 a hour value to some business. Its the entry level jobs that people need to proved themselves and prove they have the initiative.”