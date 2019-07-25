With the nation on the brink of possible new minimum wage rate, what does it mean for Georgia and locally

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The US House of Representatives recently passed the ‘Raise the Wage’ act last week.
The act aims to raise the national minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 by 2025. Before becoming official, the bill will have to pass through a Republican led senate and then President Trump desk.
House Representative for District 123, Mark Newton says, “The problem is that it would hurt someone who doesn’t have that full time job. The congressional budge office estimates that 1.3 million jobs would be lost if we went all the way up to $15. So those are not high value jobs that provide $20, $50, $100 a hour value to some business. Its the entry level jobs that people need to proved themselves and prove they have the initiative.”
Some states already adopted the $15 wage, like New York and Seattle. Newton says those states have higher taxes and higher spending in general and that may be why Georgia is seeing more people relocate here.
He believes raising the wage to $15 would ruin the competitive advantage that Georgia currently has which is a lower cost a living.
