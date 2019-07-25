Sheriff’s Office investigating attempted rape at Augusta Canal Trail

The attacker is described as a black man, between 40 and 50 years old, around 5-feet-9-inches tall and between 180 and 200 lbs. He reportedly has a short curly black beard and shot black hair. At the time of the attack, he was reportedly wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, a blue hat, and was wearing a dark-colored mountain bike. The victim escaped with the help of a witness and suffered only minor injures.