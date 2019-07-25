Sheriff’s Office investigating attempted rape at Augusta Canal Trail

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted rape at the Augusta Canal Trail.
According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was jogging on the trail at around 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 25 when an unknown man attacked her. The assault happened about 1 mile from the Milledge Rd. entrance near the old GreenJackets stadium. Investigators believe the attack was sexually motivated.
The attacker is described as a black man, between 40 and 50 years old, around 5-feet-9-inches tall and between 180 and 200 lbs. He reportedly has a short curly black beard and shot black hair. At the time of the attack, he was reportedly wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, a blue hat, and was wearing a dark-colored mountain bike. The victim escaped with the help of a witness and suffered only minor injures.
If you have any information about the incident, please contact Inv. Anthony Gregory at 706-821-1451 or any on-call investigator at 706-821-1080.
