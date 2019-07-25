Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Richmond County Bomb Squad helps man dispose of old military practice bombs

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Richmond County Bomb Squad are currently on the scene investigating possible explosive devices in a car.
Columbia County dispatch says the call came in around 9:22 a.m. at Ruth’s Restaurant at 3843 Washington Rd.
Authorities say a man called the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office stating he had some old military practice explosives that he wanted to properly dispose of. In an effort to be proactive, authorities evacuated the scene and met the man at the local Ruth’s Restaurant. Richmond County Bomb Squad came out to test and properly dispose of the explosives.
At this time the evacuation has been lifted and there are no further details.
