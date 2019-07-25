Glenwood Apartments shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 in custody

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide that happened late Wednesday night in Augusta.
According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened at around 10:23 p.m. at Glenwood Apartments on the 2500 block on Lumpkin Rd. Deputies responding to the scene discovered 2 victims, who later succumbed to their injuries. Investigators were able to locate 2 people they believed to be responsible for the shooting and took them into custody.
The investigation is still ongoing. We will update when more information is available.
