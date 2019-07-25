Dairy Queen on Washington Rd hosted their annual Miracle Treat Day event

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - The employees at Dairy Queen on Washington Road hosted their annual Miracle Treat Day today.
Miracle Treat Day is an all-day fundraiser where $1 or more from every Blizzard sold in the local DQ stores will go to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, and a not-for-profit.
“It’s good for the children, because they didn’t choose to have disabilities, so that’s why we started the funding and we do it every year and it usually goes well," a Dairy Queen employee said.
If you would like to know more information about Miracle Treat Day visit their website, https://www.miracletreatday.com.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.