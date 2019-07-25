Columbia County All-star team to represent the State of Georgia in the Dixie Youth Softball World Series

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - The Columbia County All-star 12U Softball team is headed to Alexandria, Louisiana to represent the state of Georgia in the Dixie Youth Softball World Series.
This is their second year in a row competing in the World Series, and they decided to dedicate the season to a teenager named Brantley Griffin.
Brantley passed away a few weeks ago from a tragic fireworks explosion and Brantley’s dad, Matt Griffin, was the coach of the Columbia County All-star 10U softball team.
“They probably didn’t really know him. But for them to take this to promote his BG Strong as strong as he was and what he has done for others it’s truly beautiful,” Griffin said.
“Putting Hashtag BG Strong stamp on this trip takes it to a whole different level,” said Assistant Coach Jonathan Counts.
If you would like to follow The Columbia County softball team’s World Series journey, check out their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Amateur-Sports-Team/Columbia-County-Allstars-12U-1982249428481395/
