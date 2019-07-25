BREAKING: One person injured after overnight shooting incident on Dallas Circle in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting overnight that left one victim with a gunshot wound to his face.
Authorities say on July 25, around 2:49 a.m. they responded to 1925 Edgefield Hwy for a shooting incident. When deputies arrived on the scene they found a male victim with a single gunshot wound to his face, the victim was transported to a local hospital. Another victim was found on the scene but suffered no injuries.
The victims told deputies that they were driving in the area of Dallas Circle when the vehicle they were driving was shot at. Upon investigation, it was found that multiple rounds struck the vehicle.
At this time there is no description of the subjects.
The sheriff’s office says that this is still an ongoing investigation and further information will be provided as it comes available.
If anyone has any information on this case we ask them to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime. Phone tip-1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) Web tip- www.midlanscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.