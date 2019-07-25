Augusta, Warrior Alliance launch Operation Double Eagle

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The City of Augusta and the Warrior Alliance came together Wednesday to get their hands dirty while kicking off a new program to help veterans.
The City of Augusta and the Warrior Alliance are doing something groundbreaking. It’s called Operation Double Eagle. The organizations came together at Augusta Municipal Golf Course to showcase the future Double Eagle Performance Center. Here, veterans will receive hands-on employment training.
Don Clark with Forces United says, “Anytime you can add another layer of education, of employment tracks, or something that really will take someone that’s coming from service time, or that has already served, and give them a different level of skillset or diversity in their profitability in the workplace or in the work environment, it’s a great thing. It’s a win.”
Another win for Augusta would be a completely revamped golf-course.
“This should be something that the city is seeing as an opportunity to come together. Not only for veterans but the overall well being and putting the City of Augusta on the map. Not only for a tournament but for 365 days a year,” says Scott Johnson with Warrior Alliance.
If you’re a veteran and think you could benefit from this program or just want to play some golf, head over to the Augusta Municipal Golf Course website for more information.
