Augusta Utilities: Water safe to drink, despite ‘taste and odor issues’

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - According to the Augusta Utilities Department, some customers are reporting taste and odor issues with their water. The department says they believe the issues are being caused by high temperatures causing changes to the chemical makeup of the water from the Highland Ave. Water Treatment Plant.
Despite the unusual taste and smell, the department says the water is safe for drinking and other household uses. They are working to adjust the treatment process.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.