Another nice afternoon across the CSRA.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - High pressure will move in from the west over the next several days. The relatively dry air mass will likely prevent rainfall through the remainder of the workweek with below normal rainfall chances through early next week. Temperatures will be below normal through the weekend with a gradual warming trend for the remainder of the forecast period. Models continue to indicate that low level moisture will increase slowly through the long term.
For much of the long term forecast area values remain under 1.5 inches. Mid-level ridging and little to no moisture advection will likely limit diurnal convective coverage through early next week. A weak upper level trough will persist through much of the long term keeping temperatures near normal. Moisture may return to the forecast area mid-week as a deeper upper level trough digs into the eastern US. This pattern supports increasing chances for rainfall near the end of the long term.
