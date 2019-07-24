WATCH: Former special counsel Robert Mueller to testify

WASHINGTON (WFXG) - The day is finally here, former Trump-Russia special counsel Robert Mueller sits before congressional members to testify in a televised hearing.
On Tuesday, Mueller’s request to the House judiciary and intelligence committees to have his top aide Aaron Zebley sit along side him during the interview was approved. Although Zebley is not expected to be sworn in for questioning, he will be able to answer any questions before the committee.
Watch Robert Mueller testify before congress below:
Early Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted that “Democrats and others” are trying to “fabricate a crime” on a “very innocent President”.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.