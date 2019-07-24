Three additional arrests in CSRA Medicaid scam

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Three additional arrest were made in the medicaid scam that has involved law enforcement officials from Richmond County Marshal’s Office, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Waynesboro Police Department, Augusta University Medical Center Police Department, Grovetown Public Safety, and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, July 23, three additional suspects were detained and arrested by the CAVE team after a traffic stop. Authorities say those three individuals were arrested and charged with the listed charges below:
Bryce Pate of Augusta, GA:
Felony Possession of Cocaine
Felony Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a crime
Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana
Veronica Ray of Augusta, GA:
Felony Possession of Cocaine
Felony Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a crime
Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana
Abshari Daniel of North Carolina:
Felony Possession of Cocaine
Felony Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a crime
Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana
Felony Unlawful Acts; ref Public Medical Assistance 49-4-146.1 (b) (1) (A)
As the CAVE team continues to work on this case, they advise the public that individuals apart of this scam may still be in the area.
Police say, “If you observe this taking place or someone knocks on your door in this type of situation, please call 911. If you have been a victim, you need to contact Medicaid. Additionally, please contact CAVE Investigator William Loomer at 706-821-1150 if you have been a victim of this scam and/or the appropriate law enforcement agency for the county in which you live so that law enforcement can properly investigate and assist you as needed.”
