Three additional arrests in CSRA Medicaid scam

Police say, “If you observe this taking place or someone knocks on your door in this type of situation, please call 911. If you have been a victim, you need to contact Medicaid. Additionally, please contact CAVE Investigator William Loomer at 706-821-1150 if you have been a victim of this scam and/or the appropriate law enforcement agency for the county in which you live so that law enforcement can properly investigate and assist you as needed.”