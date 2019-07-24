Sunny, dry and mild for the rest of the week.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A cold front has moved through the forecast area. High pressure behind the front will be centered in the Midwest today. The high will shift eastward and be over the Middle Atlantic States Thursday and Friday.
The pattern will bring a dry northerly flow into the forecast area. The cold front has moved through the forecast area. The front will be just off the coast through tonight. High pressure behind the front centered in the Midwest will direct dry air into the forecast area.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.