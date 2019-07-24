The Salvation Army of Augusta hopes to open a new Center of Hope

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Salvation Army of Augusta wants to open a new Center of Hope to accommodate more people.
The Salvation Army of Augusta makes a point to help those in need. Now, they need your help to continue.
With the current condition of the Center of Hope, Maj. Douglas Mcclure hopes to build a completely new one. “What we’re looking at is reconstructing this whole Center of Hope where it’s actually built for shelter and feeding operations," he says.
The current Center of Hope doesn’t have enough room for everyone. There are about 130 beds and the center usually holds about 150 people per night.
“Every bed is filled. We’ve got another 20 people sleeping on the floor because we don’t have a bed for them,” says John Sebby with the Salvation Army of Augusta.
You can help by donating or volunteering your time to the Salvation Army of Augusta.
To help support the new Center of Hope, visit salvationarmyaugusta.org
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.