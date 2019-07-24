Protecting your home from burglary and scams

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - We’ve had multiple headlines this week that started at someone’s front door. That led FOX 54 to question what viewers can do to protect themselves and their homes from falling victim to burglary and theft.
A feeling of security with someone’s home should come whether they’re right inside or out of town for a few days. A lot of that security falls back on things you can do yourself.
Sgt. Anthony Bennerman at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office says, “Everyone wants to feel safe in the community that they live in.” That’s why it’s important to know your surroundings. “Get to know your neighbors. Get to know their names, and exchange phone numbers with them. Have them keep an eye on your property.”
A watchful neighbor could help if a package goes missing or someone breaks in when you’re out of town. But there are also things you can do around the house to keep these things from happening.
“I highly recommend the Ring doorbell.”
A doorbell that alerts your phone when there’s motion at or around the front door, but if you don’t have the money for additions like that, you could do simple things like trimming bushes by the house.
”Basically anything you can do to make it harder for someone to break in. Making sure the outside is well lit, keeping the outside of your house cleaned up pretty good.”
Something that might also make you feel secure is House Watch, a tool offered by multiple local sheriff’s offices.
“We’ll go by multiple times during the day, get out of the car and walk the perimeter if we’re able to.”
While these things will help prevent break ins and theft, it’s important to remember to keep your eyes open and practice simple safety steps, like locking your door.
