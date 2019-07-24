Local woman gets key to the City of Augusta on her 102nd birthday

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A local woman is celebrating a milestone birthday. Rosa McKie turns 102 in a few days.
Her loved ones celebrated the special occasion with a party at the Carrie J. Mays Community Center Wednesday. Mayor Hardie Davis gave her the key to the city and various artists sang and recited poems.
We asked her what advice she'd give to the younger generation.
“At least get a good education and be prayerful, whatever you do. always be prayerful ask God to lead and guide you and he will do it if you ask," said Rosa.
Rosa was also presented with a centenarian certificate and more gifts.
She was born in 1917.
