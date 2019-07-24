Stay informed of Augusta’s emergency notices with CodeRed app

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - It’s now easier than ever to sign up for Augusta’s CodeRed app.
All you have to do to sign up is text “AugustaEMA” to 99411. Previously, people had to go online to sign up for updates that came in through a phone call. With the update, you’ll receive text message updates instead.
“This system will allow us to send out messages about missing people, bad weather, potential dangers in the area, but more importantly it gives us the opportunity to touch our citizens in a more direct, easier, faster way,” says Michael Meyers with Augusta-Richmond County Fire/EMA.
