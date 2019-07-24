Home Workers of America begin free repairs on Aiken homes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Home Works of America is providing free home repairs to several elderly and disabled homeowners in Aiken this week. Home Works will be working on six homes in Aiken starting on Wednesday, July 24.
A total of forty youth from Aiken and Florida will be participating and organizers tell FOX 54 the youth are new to home repairs. Students are giving up a week of their summer vacation to step out of their comfort zone and learn a new skill that will help people in need.
The six homes are selected through referrals and recommendations through United Way and repairs range from yard work to reconstruction of a bathroom. This Christian based organization mission is to empower youth to care for their own community members. Coordinator Kevin Stoner says the reaction from home owners when the work is done is priceless.
“Most of them don’t talk about the work we’ve done outside but it’s the visit they did with the kids. How the youth and adults sat with a cat or replanted the flower bed. They don’t talk about the work we’ve done; they talk about the experiences we’ve shared,” explained Stoner.
Stoner says they try to do repairs a few times a year and hopes to do a few more homes in the coming fall. If you are a disabled, elderly, or veteran homeowner and would like repairs done to your home you can apply and get more information by calling Home Work’s office at 803-781-4536.
If there are any local youth that would like to help out, Stoner says it is not too late to fill out an application on the Home Works of America website at homeworksofamerica.org.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.