The City of Augusta is offering its free annual Arts Enriched Summer Youth Program at Sand Hills Community Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -
Children get to go on field trips, hear inspirational speakers, meet new friends, and they also get to dance.
Former Dance Theatre of Harlem ballerina and dance administrator, Karen Brown hopes to help these kids become well-rounded citizens.
“Many of the kids have never done dance before so its just like basic music, listening to the music, rhythms, walking and just explaining that dance is a great way for them to take care of their bodies,” she says.
“The rest of the time, we’re encouraging them to interface with each other. We know at this time period, you’re going to make life long friends with these bonds.”
Brown says the biggest impact the program has on children is bringing them out of their shells.
The program runs on weekdays until August 2, and welcomes children between the ages of ten and fourteen.
For more information or to register your child, go to augustaGA.gov
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.