Vigil held for mother, daughter killed in Wilkinson County crash

EVANS, GA (WFXG) - Monday night Columbia county, a vigil was held for a mother and daughter who lost their lives last week in a car accident in Wilkinson County.
Around 50 people gathered in front of the Columbia County courthouse flag pole to reflect on the good times they had with Ashley Bales Reed. She and her daughter Summer Grace died in a car accident on highway 112 on July 15.
Reed worked at the Department of Community Supervision. Her coworkers, family, and friends lit candles, said a prayer, and listened to a song hand-picked for her memory.
Her supervisor Nicole Coleman said she was a never-wavering light to their workplace. “She never missed a special occasion for anybody. She always recognized birthdays or special events, and she worked to make sure events were special for other people. She cared more about others than herself all the time.”
Four others were injured in the accident. They are still recovering from their injuries. In addition to the candles, everyone wore a pink ribbon because pink was Reed’s favorite color.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.