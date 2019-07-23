Richmond County DFCS to sponsor back to school giveaway

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Division of Family and Children Services is sponsoring their first “Back to School Bash” for families throughout the Richmond County community.
The giveaway will be held Friday, July 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the local DFCS office, 2216 Bungalow Rd. Richmond County DFCS will be giving away bookbags loaded with schools supplies, free food, games, face painting , bounce houses and much more.
For more information on this event, please contact the Richmond County DFCS at 706-721-2536.
*Please note, only the first 100 children will be guaranteed a bookbag. Tickets or bracelets will be given to ensure your child receives a bookbag; however, Richmond County DFCS will continue to give while supplies last.
