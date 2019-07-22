Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Richmond County man.
Jermorris Gore, 38-years old, was last seen on July 19 at 1411 Laney Walker Blvd. Authorities say Gore has mental issues and has not been taking his prescribed medication.
He is known to hang out around convenience stores near Raes Creek Trailer Park located on the 1900 block of Gordon Hwy.
If you have any information on Gore, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.
