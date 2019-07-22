A hot and humid start to the work week.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An upper-level ridge will begin to weaken today ahead of an upper level trough which will dig into the eastern US Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will enter the region Tuesday resulting in shower and thunderstorm activity. The front will push towards the coast or just offshore Wednesday and stall through Friday, as drier air enters the region from the north.
Front to push towards the coast Tuesday night into Wednesday. Upper trough will continue to deepen over the region into late Wed, as additional upper energy dives down. This will lead to the front hanging up near the coast with a wave or two of weak low pressure Progged to move along the front. Some precipitation expected mainly over southern and eastern areas Wednesday. Drier air is expected to gradually filter into the northern forecast area Wed/Wed night.
