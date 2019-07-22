Home invasion victims arrested for drugs and guns granted bond

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office say when they responded to a home invasion at Magnolia Park Apartments, they discovered much more than a crime scene.
Thirty-one-year-old Jonta Moss was shot in the leg during a home invasion.
“Somebody just got shot. I don’t know who it is but I’m just calling,” a 911 caller explains to an emergency dispatchers.
A quiet Sunday evening turned violent there. It happened after a man who called himself ‘Chuck’ knocked on the door, according to the incident report. The report goes on to say two men forced their way inside, firing shots, asking “where it’s at?”.
Some residents of Magnolia Park Apartments are frustrated by the violence and what they feel are slow police response times. Elischa Scott said, “We need protection out here because we have children out here, elderly people and we just need help.”
Investigators say they found 15 grams of marijuana, 3.2 grams of cocaine, 25 grams of MDMA, drug scales and and 3 handguns at Moss’ home. They arrested the women inside: 23-year-old Shandrisa Moore, 28-year-old Krystal Bolton and 31-year-old Jonta Moss - the daughter of a deputy marshal.
Each woman faces four felony drug and gun charges. Monday a judge granted them $15,000 bond. Investigators are still looking for two men they believe committed this crime. If you know anything, give the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office a call.
