Family of Austin Parks hosts #44 Strong Back to School Drive

LINCOLNTON, GA (WFXG) - A Lincolnton teenager by the name of Austin Parks lost his life to a battle with a rare form of cancer in 2018.
“My son did a great job here on earth with the time that he had“ Austin Parks father, Michael Parks said.
And now to help serve the community, the friends and family of Austin gathered together to host the 1st annual #44 Strong Back to School Drive in his honor. “We want this event to be about giving back and doing things that he would have done if he was here“ Austin Parks mother, Melissa Parks said.
Melissa Parks said this event wouldn’t have been possible without the support of friends and family. “With them rallying up behind us then we can continue to rally up behind kids that are going to school that might need supplies or might not need supplies but it’s there for them if they need it.“
A close friend of Austin said he loved inspiring kids, and that this event is something he would have been proud of. “Not only are we proud of him and the person that he was, but knowing that he is smiling down proud of us too“ Sydney Thornton said.
The family of Austin Parks also plans to host a gala in November to continue to keep his legacy alive.