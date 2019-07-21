Early morning shooting in Richmond County leads to death of Augusta man

Early morning shooting in Richmond County leads to death of Augusta man
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred early morning Sunday, July 21.
By Mikaela Thomas | July 21, 2019 at 12:22 PM EDT - Updated July 21 at 12:22 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred early morning Sunday, July 21.

Authorities tell FOX 54 that at this time the incident is being investigated as a homicide that occurred on the 1900 block of Wylie Dr.

Deputies responded to multiple calls of shots fired at 4:56 a.m. and found 41-year-old Antonio Perry with at least two gunshot wounds. Perry was transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:40 a.m.

Perry will be taken to the GBI Lab for an autopsy.

At this time the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has no further information.

Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.