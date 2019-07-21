Early morning shooting in Richmond County leads to death of Augusta man

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred early morning Sunday, July 21.
Authorities tell FOX 54 that at this time the incident is being investigated as a homicide that occurred on the 1900 block of Wylie Dr.
Deputies responded to multiple calls of shots fired at 4:56 a.m. and found 41-year-old Antonio Perry with at least two gunshot wounds. Perry was transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:40 a.m.
Perry will be taken to the GBI Lab for an autopsy.
At this time the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has no further information.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.