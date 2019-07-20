Cooler weather is in sight!

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Mostly dry tonight, but many of us are still in the 80s late Saturday evening. We’ll only drop to the mid 70s overnight, with lower 90s already back by lunchtime on Sunday. There will only be a few isolated showers, with most of the CSRA remaining dry on Sunday. Afternoon highs reach the upper 90s, feeling like the lower triple digits during the afternoon into the evening.
Hot weather continues on Monday, but Tuesday will be our transition day. Showers and thunderstorms move in with a summertime cool front, dropping our highs to the mid 80s on Wednesday afternoon. The upper 80s then stick around for the end of the work week with morning lows back in the upper 60s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
