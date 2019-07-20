Cooler weather is in sight!

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Mostly dry tonight, but many of us are still in the 80s late Saturday evening. We’ll only drop to the mid 70s overnight, with lower 90s already back by lunchtime on Sunday. There will only be a few isolated showers, with most of the CSRA remaining dry on Sunday. Afternoon highs reach the upper 90s, feeling like the lower triple digits during the afternoon into the evening.