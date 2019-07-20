Shots fired at Dogwood Terrace Apartment in Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting at an Augusta apartment complex.
According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired at an apartment on the 2100 block of 3rd Ave. in the Dogwood Terrace Apartments complex. Dispatch tells FOX 54 the shooting was reported at 1:21 a.m. Saturday, July 20. No one was home at the time of the shooting.
No injuries were reported. We will continue to follow this story and update when more information is available.
