Investigators find drugs on personal care home employee

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - A 45-year-old personal care home employee is facing two felony drug charges. Investigators say Mary Chambliss brought narcotics to her job and tried running off with it during an inspection Thursday.
C.A.V.E. task force members who say the woman’s aggressive behavior gave her away. They were concerned about the caregiver’s ability to take care of the 4 people that live at Kamga’s Personal Care Home Winston Way. She reportedly told them it was ecstasy.
Officers say it all started when Chambliss acted erratically during a state inspection.
Concerned resident Zelicia Williams says, “That’s sad, I mean if you don’t like your job or if you don’t want it you should find something else to do.”
The arrest report states the inspector was there to follow up on a complaint about safety concerns. It goes on to say Chambliss opened and slammed residents’ doors - and wouldn’t give the inspector information she asked for.
A few hours later, 14 members of the Crimes Against the Vulnerable and Elderly task force (C.A.V.E.) arrived to check on the 4 people who live there.
“They’re not able to speak for themselves and they often don’t even know that they need help when they do need it,” says Assistant District Attorney Amanda Pennington.
Officers say Chambliss ran to her bedroom and tried to run off with a purse and tin when they got there. During the inspection, A 57-year-old underweight man was taken to the VA for evaluation.
"They need certain care. I think it's good that they have somebody finally stepping up for them."
The inspector didn’t find any more drugs or issues. The home remains open and three of those residents still live there. Investigators arrested Mary Chambliss, who now faces two drug charges. According to the arrest report, the homeowner says she no longer works here.
The C.A.V.E. Task Force, created 2 years ago, has investigated and substantiated 156 cases. They do this work on a volunteer basis.
